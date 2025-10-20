Warrioir of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) burned the latest Russian radar system Valdai in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About this said the press service of the department.

According to it, the attack took place at the Dzhankoy airfield, and the targeted destruction of the camouflaged, expensive radar was carried out by the defenders of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the HUR's Active Operations Department.

"The demilitarization of Crimea continues!" the intelligence noted.

The video shows a Ukrainian FPV drone approaching the Russian system, and the recording is cut off before it hits.

The Valdai is designed to detect and counter small UAVs. The occupiers claim that this radar is allegedly capable of detecting drones the size of Mavic at a distance of at least 5-6 kilometers, and for larger targets, the detection range is more than 15 km.

However, it should be noted that Russians regularly overstate the characteristics of their weapons.