Ukrainian developers have created a new electronic warfare device Algiz AM to "jam" Mavic drones of Russian occupiers. This was announced by the Brave1 defense technology cluster, created by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The department states that Algiz AM is a high-tech electronic warfare system capable of effectively suppressing the communication channels of Mavic drones, which are one of the "most common tools on the battlefield."

Brave1 provides the following characteristics of the new Ukrainian development:

→ changes the direction of radiation by 360 degrees, quickly responding to threats;

→ equipped with remote control – operators can work from cover;

→ mobile platform provides rapid deployment and maneuverability in field conditions.

"Brave1 supported the development team in completing codification - this accelerated the path to implementation in the Defense Forces units. The cluster also helped establish effective interaction between the manufacturer and the military, which allowed the tool to be improved in accordance with the real needs of the front," the report added.

According to Brave1, these systems are already being used on the front lines. The name Algiz comes from the Scandinavian rune of the same name, which symbolizes protection.