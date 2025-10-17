On the night of Friday, October 17, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of Russian facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About this reported command of the SSO.

Ukrainian special forces drones hit an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, the SSO drones attacked the Federal State Treasury Institution "Gvardeyskiy Combine" in the village of Karyerne, Saky district.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to both facilities. They specified that a RVS-2000 tank was hit at the Hvardiyske oil depot.

The Defense Forces also hit a fuel and lubricant depot of Russian troops in Dzhankoy and the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoriya.

Gauleiters complained about the drone attack on Crimea on the night of October 17. In particular, they reported power outages and a fire at an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske, Simferopol district.

Ukraine regularly strikes at the occupiers' oil infrastructure. In particular, on the night of October 13, the following were hit oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia.

This blow recognized and the occupiers in Crimea. On the object beat sBU and SSO drones.