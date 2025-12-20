"This is not the beginning of a war – it is a declaration of vengeance". US announces strike against ISIS terrorists

Hughes reports on US operation in Syria, Trump says 'very strong' strikes on militant strongholds

Pete Hughes and Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The United States has carried out strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) militants and facilities in Syria in response to the terrorist organization's attack on Americans earlier. This was announced by US president Donald Trump and the American secretary of war Pete Hegseth.

The latter said that the US military has launched Operation HAWKEYE STRIKE.

The operation is aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists, their infrastructure and weapons depots in response to a previous attack by the militants, the official said.

"This is not the beginning of a war – it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people," the Pentagon chief explained.

He also emphasized that in this operation America managed to kill "lots of " its enemies and announced that it would continue to do so.

"Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony (I participated in the ceremony of returning their bodies to their homeland – Ed.), I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," said Trump.

He spoke of "very strong" strikes on militant strongholds in Syria, adding that the country is "soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated."

The US president noted that his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa is "fully in support" of these strikes.

The American politician also threatened to strike harder than "ever before" at those terrorists who attack or threaten the United States in any way.

UPDATED. Central Command of the US Armed Forces reported that the America and Jordan have struck more than 70 ISIS targets in Syria overnight, firing more than 100 precision-guided munitions.

"Peace through strength," wrote the command responsible for the Middle East and Central Asia, attaching a video of the strikes.

Tonight, U.S. and Jordanian forces struck 70+ ISIS targets in Syria with 100+ precision munitions. Peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/XWWvfqBBFT - U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 20, 2025