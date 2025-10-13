Oil depot attacked in Feodosia: photos and video of large-scale fire

Temporarily occupied Crimea is under attack by drones. Oil depot in Feodosia attacked again

Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel

Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov .

According to him, the attack resulted in a fire, but there were no casualties. Occupation air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted a total of 103 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs on the night of October 13: 40 of them – over Crimea.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymskiy vetere claims that the strike was on an oil depot that had already been attacked a week ago – on the night of October 6.

Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel

According to the FT, the United States has been helping Ukraine launch long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities for several months now.