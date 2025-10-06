Defense forces hit an explosives factory in Dzerzhynsk and an oil terminal in Crimea

On the night of October 6, the Defense Forces struck key Russian targets

The plant in Dzerzhynsk (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of October 6, defense forces struck an explosives and ammunition plant in Dzerzhynsk and an oil and oil products transshipment complex in Feodosia. About reports General Staff.

According to the General Staff, units of the Defense Forces hit the infrastructure of the federal state-owned enterprise Sverdlov Plant.

It is one of Russia's largest explosives manufacturers. It can equip virtually all types of munitions, including aircraft and artillery shells, aircraft bombs, including target-adjustable bombs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineer troops, and warheads for air defense missile systems.

As part of the cooperation, the plant also equips combat units with unified interspecies glider munitions.

Numerous explosions and a fire in the target area were recorded as a result of the attack.

In addition, the capacities of the Sea Oil Terminal JSC in Feodosia, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, were affected. The General Staff notes that this is a multifunctional technological complex for the transshipment of oil and oil products from railroad tank cars to ships and back, as well as road transport.

As a result of the successful hit, a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

Also in Crimea, the Defense Forces hit an ammunition depot of a separate logistics battalion of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation. The results of the damage are being clarified.

On the night of October 6, Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea were under a massive drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry counted 251 an allegedly shot down or intercepted drone.

According to Russian propagandists, there were attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and a CHP plant in the Bryansk region.