Drones arrive in Russia and Crimea: video of explosions and fires

According to locals, a CHP plant in Klyntsy, Bryansk region, and an oil depot in Feodosia were attacked

Feodosia (Photo: local public)

On the night of October 6, Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea came under attack from drones. Photos and videos of explosions and fires are published by local publics and Russian propagandists.

A fire broke out in Feodosia after an attack on a local oil depot, the propaganda resource ASTRA writes, citing local residents. The sky over the city is filled with smoke.

Also, according to ASTRA, a thermal power plant in Klinets, Bryansk region, was attacked.

There were also explosions in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.