Drones arrive in Russia and Crimea: video of explosions and fires
On the night of October 6, Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea came under attack from drones. Photos and videos of explosions and fires are published by local publics and Russian propagandists.
A fire broke out in Feodosia after an attack on a local oil depot, the propaganda resource ASTRA writes, citing local residents. The sky over the city is filled with smoke.
Also, according to ASTRA, a thermal power plant in Klinets, Bryansk region, was attacked.
There were also explosions in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.
- On the night of October 4, for the third time in a year, Ukraine attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region.
- In the evening of October 5, explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, amid a missile threat, followed by problems with power supply .
Comments (0)