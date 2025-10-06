Russia counts more than 250 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. Zelensky warns of "powerful responses"

Russia was under a massive drone attack: most of them came from Crimea

On the night of October 6, Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea were under massive drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry counted 251 allegedly shot down or intercepted drones.

The aggressor state counted the most allegedly downed/intercepted UAVs over the Black Sea (62) and Crimea (40).

Another 34 drones are over Kursk region, 30 - over Belgorod region, 20 - over Nizhny Novgorod region, 17 - over Voronezh region, 11 - over Krasnodar region, eight - over Bryansk and Tula regions, five - over the Azov Sea, four - over Ryazan region, two - over Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Tambov and Orel regions, one - over Lipetsk and Moscow regions.

According to Russian propagandists, an oil depot in Feodosia and a thermal power plant in Bryansk region were attacked.

Previously, on average, Ukraine launched 100-150 drones a day at Russia, while Russia launched 500-600. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 2 that a year ago there was no way to respond to Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure, but now the enemy feels these "powerful responses". He expects to reach parity in the number of UAVs if funding is increased.

Zelenskyy also noted that so far, Ukraine has used only its own long-range weapons to strike Russia. After the meeting with US President Donald Trump, perhaps "something else will appear".