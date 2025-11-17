Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis – UN

A quarter of Ukrainians have fled their homes, most of them abroad. Those who stayed in Ukraine spend more than half of their income on rent

A destroyed house in Kyiv (Illustrative photo: SES)

Ukraine is facing an "unprecedented housing crisis" three and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion began. This is stated in a report by the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

More than 236,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged in the country. More than 2.5 million units-about 10% of the housing stock-have been damaged in some way or made uninhabitable.

A shortage of municipal housing, an insufficiently regulated market, and migration have put serious pressure on housing affordability. Almost a quarter of the country's pre-war population – about 10.6 million Ukrainians – were forced to leave their homes. Most of them went abroad .

There are still 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine. Two-thirds of them had difficulty paying for new housing, and many families have exhausted their savings, having to spend 50% or more of their income on rent.

REFERENCE The International Organization for Migration is part of the United Nations system. It is dedicated to the humane and orderly management of migration in the world. In Ukraine, IOM is actively providing humanitarian assistance and support to internally displaced persons and war victims. The International Organization for Migration is part of the United Nations system. It is dedicated to the humane and orderly management of migration in the world. In Ukraine, IOM is actively providing humanitarian assistance and support to internally displaced persons and war victims.