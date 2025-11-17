Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis – UN
Ukraine is facing an "unprecedented housing crisis" three and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion began. This is stated in a report by the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).
More than 236,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged in the country. More than 2.5 million units-about 10% of the housing stock-have been damaged in some way or made uninhabitable.
A shortage of municipal housing, an insufficiently regulated market, and migration have put serious pressure on housing affordability. Almost a quarter of the country's pre-war population – about 10.6 million Ukrainians – were forced to leave their homes. Most of them went abroad .
There are still 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine. Two-thirds of them had difficulty paying for new housing, and many families have exhausted their savings, having to spend 50% or more of their income on rent.
- on October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified confirmation of housing destruction to receive compensation under eRestoration.
- On November 14, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for restoring damaged housing, giving communities the right to decide on the use of an experimental mechanism for quick repairs.
