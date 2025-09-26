On the night of September 26, the Defense Forces attacked one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia

Afip Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces confirms another attack on the Afip oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

The facility was hit on the night of Friday, September 26. The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff noted that this refinery mainly produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The annual processing volume is over 6 million tons. The company is involved in supplying the occupation army.

A hit and fire at the facility have been confirmed. The extent and details of the damage are being clarified.

The SBS clarified that the company was attacked by operators of the 14th regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles. The military added that the Afip oil refinery is one of the largest refineries in southern Russia. It is located about 380 km from the front line.

The attack damaged the AT-22/4 primary oil processing unit. In 2013, it was re-equipped, bringing its capacity to about 3 million tons per year. If it is taken out of service, crude oil processing will stop and fuel output will drop sharply. The hit to one of the processing units was confirmed by local authorities.

The occupants of complained about a fire at the Afip oil refinery. The Russians traditionally claimed that debris fell on one of the installations.