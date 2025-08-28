General Staff confirms strikes of the Defense Forces on oil refineries, ammunition depots and logistics of the occupiers

Drone (Illustrative photo: Unmanned Systems Forces)

On the night of August 28, the Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the aggressor state, including oil refineries and ammunition depots. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes to.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked the Afip Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. This is an oil refinery whose main products are gasoline and diesel fuel. The plant is involved in supplying the invaders' army. The annual refining volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

Also, units of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara region. The company produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, solvents, and more than 30 types of petroleum products. The refining capacity is 7 million tons of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were reported at the plant.

The damage to both enterprises was previously reported by the commander of the SSF Robert Brovdi (Magyar). According to him, these plants account for 4.7% of Russia's capacity. In total, in two weeks of August, the occupiers lost 21% of their capacities, he specified.

In addition, the SBU, the SSU and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, destroyed ammunition depots and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian aggressor involved in the supply of the Russian Armed Forces. The facilities are located both in Russia and on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.