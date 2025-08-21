General Staff confirms damage to Novoshakhtinsk refinery

One of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia is attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces

Refineries in Russia (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of August 21, the Defense Forces struck a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov region. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, hit the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region of Russia. It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the aggressor state.

The facility is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces. The total volume of the tanks is over 210,000 cubic meters.

Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit, the General Staff noted.

Other occupants' targets also came under fire that night. Thus, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a UAV depot and a logistics hub in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. The damage and numerous explosions were confirmed.

In addition, a hit was recorded near the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of Russia. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

The governors of Russia's Rostov and Voronezh regions complained about drone attacks on Thursday night. They claimed that an energy facility was attacked in the Voronezh region and an industrial enterprise in the Rostov region.

On August 18, 2025, the General Staff reported that as a result of an impact the Druzhba pipeline was completely shut down by the Ukrainian defenders at an oil pumping station in Russia.