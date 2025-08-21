Special operations forces disrupted occupiers' logistics in Crimea

The SFO struck the Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have disrupted the logistics of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported to by General Staff and the press service of the Special Operations Forces.

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the Defense Forces conducted an operation near the railway station of the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoi.

Ukrainian Special Forces seize Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants.

As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian military, the supply of the southern group of Russian troops has been complicated.