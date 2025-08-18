Ukrainian strike completely stops Druzhba oil pipeline - General Staff

Nikolskoye station is part of the economic infrastructure of the invaders and is involved in the supply of the Russian occupation forces, the command noted

Druzhba pipeline (Illustrative photo: Hungarian government)

As a result of Ukrainian defenders' attack on the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia, the Druzhba pipeline was completely shut down, reports General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted combat operations at an occupier's facility in the Tambov region in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

"As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main pipeline has been completely stopped," the command says .

The General Staff adds that the Nikolske oil pumping station is part of the economic infrastructure of the invaders and is involved in the supply of the Russian occupation forces.

"The Defense Forces are consistently working to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to completely stop the armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued..." - the statement concludes.

The fire at Nikolsky is also recorded by NASA's FIRMS service (red rectangles):

The distance from the station to the Russian-Ukrainian border is more than 300 kilometers in a straight line: