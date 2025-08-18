Sibiga replied to Siyarto: You can send complaints and threats to your friends in Moscow

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga urged Hungary to "send complaints and threats to its friends in Moscow." This is how the Foreign Minister reacted to the accusations of his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto of attacking the oil pipeline.

Sibiga reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war and refuses to end it.

"Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary is making every effort to maintain its dependence on Russia. Even after the outbreak of a full-scale war. Now you can send your complaints and threats to your friends in Moscow," the foreign minister wrote.

On the morning of August 18, Szijjarto accused Ukraine of attacking an oil pipeline to Hungary, which resulted in the halt of supplies.

"Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin informed me that experts are working to restore the transformer station necessary for the pipeline, but they cannot say when supplies will resume," added the Hungarian foreign minister.

He accused Kyiv and Brussels of allegedly wanting to drag Budapest into Russia's war against Ukraine.

"These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy supply serve the same purpose. Let me be clear: this is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in power, Hungary will stay out of it," Szijjártó said.

He reminded Ukrainian politicians: "Electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in the energy supply of your country".