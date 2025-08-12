EU leaders adopted a statement in support of Ukraine; Hungary refused to join

The European Union emphasized Ukraine's inalienable right to choose its own destiny

26 member states of the European Union published a joint statement in support of Ukraine on the eve of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not support the document.

EU leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of changing international borders by force," the document states.

The signatories stated that "the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future," and that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine."

"The European Union emphasizes Ukraine's inalienable right to choose its own destiny and will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership," the EU leaders stated.

They assured that the European Union, in coordination with the United States and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, as it "exercises its inherent right to self-defense".

The EU will also continue to support and implement restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

The leaders of the member states of the bloc stated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine has broader consequences for European and international security.

They are convinced that a diplomatic solution to the conflict must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe, but note that an integral part of any future security guarantees is Ukraine's ability to defend itself effectively.

The document concludes by stating that Hungary did not support the statement.