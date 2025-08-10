Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any agreement between the US and Russia – Kallas

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Facebook of the official)

Head of European Diplomacy Kaya Kallas said that any agreement between Washington and Moscow to end the Russian-Ukrainian war should include Ukraine and the European Union, and noted that she would convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on August 11 to discuss further steps. The official said this said in a commentary to Reuters.

"The U.S. has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security," Kallas said.

Read also Escalation under the guise of negotiations. Kremlin disguises preparations for an offensive with statements about a truce

She also noted that "as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine."

The official emphasized that the peace agreement should not "provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe ".

The EU foreign policy chief noted that at the planned meeting, foreign ministers will also discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.