Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's new Gaza plan

Protest action (Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA)

On the evening of Saturday, August 9, thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the war in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages. This was reported by Reuters.

On Friday, the prime minister's office announced that the security cabinet had decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations, despite widespread public opposition and military warnings that the move could endanger hostages.

"This is not just a military decision. This could be a death sentence for the people we love most," Lishai Miran Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, told the rally, pleading with U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and end the war immediately.

Opinion polls show that the vast majority of Israelis favor an immediate end to the war and the release of the 50 hostages held by Hamas. Israeli officials believe about 20 hostages are still alive.

The media outlet recalled that the Israeli government has faced sharp criticism both at home and abroad, including from some of its closest European allies, over its announcement of an expansion of military operations.

"They (the government) are fanatical. They are acting against the country's interests," said Rami Dar, a 69-year-old pensioner who came from a Tel Aviv suburb.

Tel Aviv regularly hosts rallies calling on the government to conclude a truce and a hostage deal with Hamas.

According to organizers, more than 100,000 people took part in Saturday's rally.

The protesters waved Israeli flags and carried posters with images of the hostages. Others held signs expressing anger at the government or calling on Trump to take action to prevent Netanyahu from continuing with plans to escalate the war.

Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA

Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA