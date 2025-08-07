Rubio confirmed that the US is not against Israel completely taking over Gaza

The Secretary of State believes that as long as Hamas exists, there will be no peace in the region

Marco Rubio (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The United States agrees with Israel's plans for the complete occupation of Gaza. This was announced... said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox Business.

In response to a journalist's question about whether the head of the US diplomatic service considered Israel's complete takeover of Gaza a "wise decision," Rubio referred to the approving statement of the US President. Donald Trump.

"Ultimately, the president said that Israel has to decide what it needs to do for its own security," he said.

According to Rubio, there are three issues that need to be addressed in the context of a peaceful settlement to the war in Gaza.

"First, the humanitarian problem. We are working very hard to find ways to solve it in a way that does not benefit Hamas, but allows people to feed themselves and prevents the further development of the situation we are seeing now," Rubio said.

He called the second problem "Hamas's holding of hostages in terrible conditions," and the third, the very existence of the militant group.

"As long as Hamas exists as an armed group in Gaza, there will be no peace – there will be no peaceful future, because this will happen again," the Secretary of State said.