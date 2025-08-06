Israel accused countries that are ready to recognize Palestine of scuttling the hostage deal
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated / said / announcedthat the countries that announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state sabotaged the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.
The head of the diplomatic department made the statement during a briefing at the United Nations in New York on the eve of a Security Council meeting dedicated to the war in Gaza.
"There are countries that pressured Israel, not Hamas, during delicate negotiation days, conducted a campaign against Israel, and announced recognition of a virtual Palestinian state. They gave Hamas gifts and incentives to continue this war," Saar said.
The diplomat called on other countries to increase international pressure on Hamas.
"Hamas is also responsible for the continuation of this war, as it still refuses to release our hostages and lay down its arms. International pressure should be directed at Hamas. Everything else only prolongs the war," he said.
- On July 25, Macron stated that France recognizes Palestine.He intends to announce this at the UN General Assembly session in September.
- On July 30, France and 14 other countries signed a document called the "New York Call," which concerns the recognition of the State of Palestine.
