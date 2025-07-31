France and 14 other states sign a declaration of readiness to recognize Palestine

The signatories support the existence of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders

A pro-Palestinian rally (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA)

France and 14 other states have signed a document called the New York Call for the recognition of the Palestinian State. The relevant declaration was published by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

"In New York, along with 14 other countries, France is making a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us," Barrot wrote.

The document was signed by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

In the declaration, the foreign ministers condemned the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. They also demanded a ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and the provision of humanitarian aid.

They support the existence of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, in accordance with international law and United Nations resolutions.

The signatories emphasize the need for "the unification of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority". They also expressed concern about the high number of civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on the UN to provide humanitarian assistance.

Foreign ministers of the states that have already recognized or announced their readiness to recognize Palestine called on other countries to join the declaration. They believe that this is an important step towards solving the problem of creating two states.

The signatories expressed their determination to work for the reconstruction of Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the removal of the radical group from the governance of Palestine.

On July 25, Macron said that France will recognize Palestine. He intends to announce this at the UN General Assembly session in September.

July 26, Starmer said that recognition of Palestinian statehood should be part of a plan to ensure lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.