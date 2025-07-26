Starmer said that he is working with his closest allies to find a way to peace in the region

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer said that the recognition of Palestinian statehood should be part of a plan to ensure lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis. About this it says in a statement released by the British government.

He noted that he is working with his closest allies on a path to peace in the Middle East enclave and is focusing on practical solutions that "will change the lives of those who suffer from this war."

According to the head of government, recognizing Palestinian independence should be one of these steps.

"I definitely believe that. However, it must be part of a broader plan that ultimately leads to a two-state solution and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis," Starmer said.

Reference In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. Today, it is recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine. Among European countries, Palestine's independence has also been recognized by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestinian independence.