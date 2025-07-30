CBC News: Canada also considers recognizing Palestine as a state

A meeting between the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled for July 30 to discuss the situation in the Middle East

Mark Carney (Photo: x.com/MarkJCarney)

Canada, along with other countries, is considering recognizing the Palestinian state. This was reported to CBC News by unnamed government sources.

According to them, the possible recognition will be accompanied by certain conditions.

No final decision has been made yet. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on July 30 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

on July 29, Carney discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as well as the country's decision to recognize Palestine in September 2025 if Israel does not resolve the situation in Gaza.