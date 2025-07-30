CBC News: Canada also considers recognizing Palestine as a state
Canada, along with other countries, is considering recognizing the Palestinian state. This was reported to CBC News by unnamed government sources.
According to them, the possible recognition will be accompanied by certain conditions.
No final decision has been made yet. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on July 30 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.
on July 29, Carney discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as well as the country's decision to recognize Palestine in September 2025 if Israel does not resolve the situation in Gaza.
- on July 25, President Emmanuel Macron said that France will recognize Palestine and he intends to announce this at the UN General Assembly session in September.
- On July 26, Starmer said that recognition of Palestinian statehood should be part of a plan to ensure lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.
- Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on July 28 that Britain could recognize a Palestinian state by 2029 provided it contributes to a breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.
