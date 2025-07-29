Britain is ready to recognize Palestine in September if Israel does not resolve the situation in Gaza

British Prime Minister sets a deadline for Israel to improve the situation in Gaza, or else the country will recognize Palestine

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE)

The United Kingdom will recognize Palestine as a state in September if Israel does not agree to end the "terrible situation in the Gaza Strip." This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by Sky News.

Recognition of the Palestinian state may take place at the United Nations meeting on September 9, 2025.

According to Starmer, the time has come to do so, as the hope for a two-state solution – a "secure Israel" and a "viable Palestine" – is in jeopardy. The eight-part plan has already been discussed with France and Germany.

He hopes that by setting a deadline for normalization, he will play a role in "changing conditions on the ground and ensuring that this assistance contributes to creating hope for a two-state solution in the future.".

At the same time, the British prime minister denies that this decision was a "180-degree turn" under pressure from Labor MPs. According to him, the recognition of Palestine has always been part of the plan. Starmer noted that on July 29, the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents began from the air, but he would like to see at least 500 trucks with humanitarian aid arrive there every day .