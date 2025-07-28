Minister Reynolds: Britain could recognize Palestinian state by 2029
The United Kingdom may officially recognize the Palestinian state before the end of the current parliament's term, which will last until 2029. About said business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Sky News.
According to him, the government wants to recognize Palestine as a state if it will facilitate a breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.
"In this parliament, yes, if it provides the breakthrough we need," the minister said in response to a question about the possibility of recognition.
At the same time, he emphasized that the decision should be balanced and effective.
"We can only do this once. If we do this symbolically, if we don't end this conflict, where do we go from here?" said Reynolds.
ReferenceIn 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. Today, it is recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine. Among European countries, Palestine's independence has also been recognized by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestinian independence.
- on July 24, President Emmanuel Macron said that France recognizes Palestine and he intends to announce it at the UN General Assembly session.
- on July 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron's decision to recognize the Palestinian state. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke out against it.
- on July 26, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that recognition of Palestinian statehood should be part of a plan to ensure lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.
Comments (0)