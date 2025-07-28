Recognition will take place if it contributes to a breakthrough in the peaceful settlement of the conflict with Israel, said Secretary Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds (Photo: EPA)

The United Kingdom may officially recognize the Palestinian state before the end of the current parliament's term, which will last until 2029. About said business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Sky News.

According to him, the government wants to recognize Palestine as a state if it will facilitate a breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

"In this parliament, yes, if it provides the breakthrough we need," the minister said in response to a question about the possibility of recognition.

At the same time, he emphasized that the decision should be balanced and effective.

"We can only do this once. If we do this symbolically, if we don't end this conflict, where do we go from here?" said Reynolds.

Reference In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. Today, it is recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine. Among European countries, Palestine's independence has also been recognized by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestinian independence.