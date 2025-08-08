Israel plans to seize Gaza by October 7 – The Independent

The Israeli military leadership opposed the new offensive plan, the publication reports

Gaza (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Israeli Prime Minister's new plan Benjamin Netanyahu Regarding the complete capture of Gaza, it envisages the siege of the enclave's capital by the anniversary of the Hamas invasion on October 7. This was reported by... reports The Independent, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Initially, the Israeli military plans to evacuate the city's civilian population, ordering them to move south of the enclave, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are already located.

After that, a siege of Gaza City will be imposed, where Israeli army forces plan to "maneuver".

According to a source cited by the publication, the main part of the military offensive is to be carried out before the symbolic date of October 7, after which the city of Gaza will be besieged.

It is noted that the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Eyal Zamir, was strongly opposed to Netanyahu's proposals.

He stated that this would endanger the lives of the hostages and exhaust the reservists.

He also expressed concern that the lack of guarantees of "complete victory" would affect Israel's global status and make it a "pariah state."

Zamir proposed a milder version of a partial military occupation of the enclave, but other ministers and Netanyahu rejected his proposal.