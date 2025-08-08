Israeli Security Cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to seize Gaza after 10 hours of discussions

The decision was made by a majority vote. Netanyahu's plan includes five principles for ending the war

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: ERA)

The Israeli leadership has approved a plan for a gradual military takeover of all of Gaza, with most members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet supporting his proposal. This was reported by The New York Times, citing a statement by the cabinet.

After 10 hours of discussions, the majority supported preparations to seize Gaza City center.

At a later stage, the military is expected to advance into the central areas of the enclave, where Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli hostages and where Israeli forces have largely refrained from operations in the past.

According to the statement, the goal is to achieve a decisive victory over Hamas, which led the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which started a new round of war.

The plan also provides for the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians "outside the combat zones," according to the report.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved five principles for ending the war, including:

→ disarmament of Hamas;

→ return of all 50 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive;

→ demilitarization of Gaza;

→ Israeli security control over the enclave;

→ establishment of an alternative civilian administration there that does not involve either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.