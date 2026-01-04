Moscow attacked by dozens of drones: explosions were heard in the city, more than 140 flights were delayed
Vnukovo Airport (Photo: Russian propaganda media)

On the night of January 4, drones attacked Moscow. Local residents heard explosions, and two airports suspended operations. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 21 drones were allegedly shot down on the approach to the capital, while the Defense Ministry reported 11 drones shot down over the Moscow region.

Residents of Odintsovo and Domodedovo districts reported 4-5 explosions and flashes in the sky.

Restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports due to the drone attack. 107 arriving flights and 38 departing flights were delayed.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged interception of 90 drones over various regions. Of these, 11 were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, including three directly over Moscow.

UAVs on Moscow (Photo: Russian propaganda media)
  • On the night of January 1, the Defense Forces attacked The Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and other occupiers' facilities.
  • On the night of January 2, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Russia, which resulted in a fire in one of the districts of Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region.