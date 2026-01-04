Moscow attacked by dozens of drones: explosions were heard in the city, more than 140 flights were delayed

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reported the alleged downing of more than two dozen drones over the city, while the Russian Defense Ministry reported 11 drones shot down

Vnukovo Airport (Photo: Russian propaganda media)

On the night of January 4, drones attacked Moscow. Local residents heard explosions, and two airports suspended operations. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 21 drones were allegedly shot down on the approach to the capital, while the Defense Ministry reported 11 drones shot down over the Moscow region.

Residents of Odintsovo and Domodedovo districts reported 4-5 explosions and flashes in the sky.

Restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports due to the drone attack. 107 arriving flights and 38 departing flights were delayed.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged interception of 90 drones over various regions. Of these, 11 were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, including three directly over Moscow.

UAVs on Moscow (Photo: Russian propaganda media)