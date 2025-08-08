The American Vice President said that Hamas "needs to be destroyed"

Jay Dee Vance (Photo: BONNIE CASH/ EPA)

The United States does not plan to recognize Palestine, despite the fact that a number of allies have announced their intention to do so. This was announced... stated / declared / said US Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Great Britain, transmits Sky News.

At a joint briefing with the British Foreign Secretary By David Lemmie Journalists asked Vince how he assessed the decision of Great Britain to recognize the Palestinian state.

"Obviously, the United Kingdom will make its own decision, we have no plans to recognize a Palestinian state," he replied.

The US Vice President noted that he has doubts about the allies' decision on this issue.

"I don't know what real recognition of a Palestinian state would mean, given the absence of a functional government there," Vance said.

The official reiterated the U.S. goal regarding Gaza, which had previously been outlined by the U.S. President. Donald Trump.

"We want to ensure that Hamas can never again attack innocent Israeli civilians, and we believe that this must happen through the destruction of Hamas," he said.

Vance stressed that the enclave problem is "not easy" and the US "wants to make sure" that it is resolved.