The European Union will not stop putting pressure on the aggressor country

Kaja Kallas (Photo: EPA)

The European Union will work to strengthen sanctions against Russia to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent further aggression in Europe. This was announced... reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallás, on social media platform X.

She noted that EU foreign ministers expressed support for US steps that would lead to a just peace, but pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine would continue.

"Meanwhile, we are working to strengthen sanctions against Russia, strengthen military support for Ukraine, and strengthen support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and the process of joining the EU," she said.

Kallas noted that the European Union will work on the 19th package of sanctions.

"From the EU's perspective, Ukraine has our full support regarding its needs on the battlefield. Furthermore, we will work on the 19th package of sanctions. And finally, EU support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will also continue – both aspects are necessary for Ukraine's future after the war and for the stability of the European continent," – reported she said in a comment to "European Truth".

A European diplomat has proposed a formula for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia – this is how we will end this war and prevent future Russian aggression in Europe," wrote She is on network X.