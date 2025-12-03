Romanian Defense Ministry announces destruction of Sea Baby drone in the Black Sea

Black Sea (Illustrative photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

On Wednesday, December 3, divers from the Romanian Navy destroyed a maritime drone. About it, reported Ministry of Defense of Romania.

According to the country's defense ministry, the divers completed a mission to neutralize an object that threatened navigation in the Black Sea. The drone was drifting 36 nautical miles east of Constanta.

After analyzing the object, the Romanian military concluded that it was a Sea Baby drone.

The intervention team received permission to neutralize the detected object in accordance with existing operational procedures, and around 13:00 the marine drone was destroyed by controlled detonation.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense clarified that since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in this area, the country's Navy has been constantly monitoring the sea and river zone. The space is controlled by its own ships and aircraft, in cooperation with other categories of Romanian army forces and other NATO countries.

REFERENCE Sea Baby is a Ukrainian multipurpose unmanned surface vehicle developed by the Security Service of Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones of this type took an active part in the Battle of the Black Sea and damaged several Russian ships. The drone can carry an explosive warhead and self-destruct when attacked, but it can also carry other equipment. Sea Baby is also used for sea mining.