Estonian Foreign Minister says it would be unwise for Ukraine to attack Russian ships in the Baltic

Tallinn recognizes Kyiv's right to strike at targets on Russian territory, while international waters are "another topic"

Margus Tsakhkna (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna believes that it would be unwise for Ukrainians to launch military strikes against Russian ships in the Baltic Sea, as this could lead to an environmental disaster. He expressed this opinion on the air of Vikerraadio, the broadcaster reports ERR.

The media recalled the explosion of two tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey. The minister was asked whether Estonia had given a signal to Ukrainians that they should refrain from such attacks in the Baltic Sea.

"More than 60% of Russia's gas and oil exports go through the Gulf of Finland, and this is still a huge burden that falls on a corridor about six nautical miles wide. We did not say 'don't come here', but it would be wiser not to, because it could really lead to an escalation of the situation in the Baltic Sea," said Tsakhkna.

He acknowledged that Ukraine has the right to destroy military and strategic facilities on Russian territory, but that international waters are "another topic."

"However, Turkey did make very loud statements when these two oil tankers were attacked – in Turkish economic waters, not even in completely free international waters," the Estonian Foreign Minister added.