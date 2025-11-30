Turkey reacts to the defeat of two Russian "shadow" tankers

Ankara comments on attacks on KAIROS and VIRAT tankers in the Black Sea

Tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" KAIROS (Photo: MarineTraffic)

Turkey is "concerned" about the attack on two tankers of the aggressor country's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea, said Öncü Keçeli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We view with concern the attacks carried out yesterday (28 November) against the Gambian-flagged commercial tankers KAIROS and "VIRAT" in the Black Sea," the official said.

According to him, these incidents in Turkey's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea have created "serious risks to the safety of navigation, life, property, and the environment in the region."

Keçeli added that Ankara is in contact with "relevant parties" to prevent the spread and further escalation of the war in the Black Sea, as well as to avoid any negative impact on its economic interests and activities in the region.

The official did not specify who exactly carried out the strikes on the ships, which allowed the occupiers to violate the sanctions.

Earlier, on November 29, the LIGA.net's interlocutor in the Security Service of Ukraine said that it and the Ukrainian Navy two tankers of the "shadow fleet" were hit.

"Sea Baby marine drones disabled vessels that could carry almost $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," the interlocutor emphasized.