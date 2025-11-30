Kazakhstan protests to Kyiv over strike on oil terminal in Russia: asks not to allow this to happen
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan November 30 expressed a protest over the attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport.
"We consider the incident as an action that harms the bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said that this was the third targeted "act of aggression" against an allegedly exclusively civilian facility.
Kazakhstan has called itself a responsible participant in the global energy market, advocating for the sustainability and continuity of energy supplies.
"We emphasize that the CTC plays a significant role in maintaining the stability of the global energy system," the Foreign Ministry said.
on November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced the suspension of operations and loss of one of the berths after a drone attack. The terminal handles more than 1% of the world's oil.
- on November 18, it was reported that already russia's fifth refinery shut down after a drone attack in early November.
- On the night of November 29, in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, a drone attack came under another oil facility – Afip refinery. In the General Staff later confirmed the attack.
