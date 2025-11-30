Kazakhstan protests to Kyiv over strike on oil terminal in Russia: asks not to allow this to happen

Kazakhstan says it is in favor of maintaining the stability and continuity of energy supplies

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (Photo: gov.kz)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan November 30 expressed a protest over the attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport.

"We consider the incident as an action that harms the bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said that this was the third targeted "act of aggression" against an allegedly exclusively civilian facility.

Kazakhstan has called itself a responsible participant in the global energy market, advocating for the sustainability and continuity of energy supplies.

"We emphasize that the CTC plays a significant role in maintaining the stability of the global energy system," the Foreign Ministry said.

on November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced the suspension of operations and loss of one of the berths after a drone attack. The terminal handles more than 1% of the world's oil.

Reference. The CPC is an international oil transportation company with participation of Russian, Kazakh and foreign oil companies. It was founded in 1992 to build and operate the Caspian Main Oil Pipeline, which is over 1500 km long. The pipeline receives oil mainly from the fields of Western Kazakhstan.