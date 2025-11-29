A fire broke out at the Afip Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia after a drone attack – video

Afip Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 29, the Krasnodar Territory of Russia came under attack from drones, as a fire broke out at one of its oil refineries. This was reported by the Krasnodar Territory Operations Center.

According to the authorities, a fire broke out on the territory of the Afip oil refinery in the Seversky district due to a UAV attack. The Operational Headquarters assured that there were no casualties. Employees of the refinery were evacuated to a shelter.

According to preliminary data from the authorities of the Russian region, the area of the fire was about 100 square meters. Some of the technical equipment on the plant's premises was damaged, while the tanks were allegedly not affected.

Later, the Operational Headquarters clarified that the fire was localized on an area of 250 square meters.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported 11 allegedly downed UAVs over the Krasnodar region.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ posted a video of the fire at the plant and the moment of the hit.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

The Afip refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation has been operating since 1963. The enterprise has a design capacity of about 6.25 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel and is considered one of the key refineries in southern Russia.

As part of the modernization in recent years, it was planned to increase the depth of processing and install new technological units. The plant plays an important role in the fuel supply of the region and the military infrastructure of the Russian Federation. In 2023-2025, it was repeatedly attacked by drones, causing fires and damage to equipment.

The Afip oil refinery, which produces fuel for the Russian army, has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones. In October 2023, it was hit by hit two SBU drones.

There was also an attack on the refinery in june 2024 і at the end of August 2025.

September 26, the General Staff confirmed another defeat of this refinery.