Defense Forces Hit Afip Oil Refinery and Aircraft Repair Plant in Taganrog

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out in a Tu-95 repair shop as a result of the Ukrainian strike

Afip Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to the Afip oil refinery and other enterprises of the aggressor state.

On the night of November 29, the Defense Forces successfully attacked several important Russian targets.

In Taganrog, Rostov region, the facilities of the Beriev Aircraft Repair Plant, where Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 reconnaissance aircraft are being modernized, were targeted.

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in a Tu-95 aircraft repair shop. The results are being clarified.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again struck the Afip oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the area of the facility, followed by a fire.

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the attack on the oil refinery, located about 380 kilometers from the front line, was carried out by the Russian-backed militants. This refinery is one of the largest in southern Russia.

Its design capacity is 6.25 million tons of oil per year (about 2.1% of the total for Russia). The plant's main products are gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

The occupiers complained about a UAV attack in the Krasnodar region. Subsequently, the regional Operational Headquarters confirmed the fire at the Afip refinery.

In addition, the destruction of the vertical tank RV-5000 was confirmed as a result of hits on November 25, 2025, on the infrastructure of the Tuapse port oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.