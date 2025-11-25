The General Staff confirmed it: Ukraine fired at Russia with its own cruise missiles and jet UAVs. Facilities in Taganrog and Krasnodar Krai were hit

"Neptune (Photo: NSDC)

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed night attack on a number of Russian military facilities. Ukraine used weapons of its own production, such as Neptune cruise missiles and Bars drones.

In the city of Taganrog, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the Beriev TANK aircraft repair plant and the Atlant Aero UAV manufacturing facility, which produces the Molniya UAV, were damaged.

Observed numerous explosions and significant fires on the territory of the facilities.

According to the General Staff, an experimental Russian A-60 aircraft was probably hit during the strike on the Beriev TANK plant. This enterprise also repairs and modernizes A-50 dual-role reconnaissance aircraft and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

REFERENCE The A-60 1A2 is a unique Russian aircraft,



In 2009, Russia conducted an experiment by directing a laser at the Japanese satellite AJISAI, which was orbiting at 1500 kilometers. At the time, the Russians declared that these flights were exclusively peaceful, although they were obviously testing the possibility of blinding enemy reconnaissance satellites. The status of the project is currently unknown, but after 2009, it received upgrades and was maintained at the aircraft factory, so it is unlikely that it was completely abandoned. The A-60 1A2 is a unique Russian aircraft, armed with a laser it was supposed to destroy airplanes and satellites. The aircraft was built on the basis of the Il-76MD back in the 1990s. It had a distinctive elongated nose with a radar and a roof superstructure that housed a 1 megawatt laser capable of blinding satellites, hitting balloons, and even airborne targets. To power the system, the A-60 was equipped with two 2.1 MW turbine generators.In 2009, Russia conducted an experiment by directing a laser at the Japanese satellite AJISAI, which was orbiting at 1500 kilometers. At the time, the Russians declared that these flights were exclusively peaceful, although they were obviously testing the possibility of blinding enemy reconnaissance satellites. The status of the project is currently unknown, but after 2009, it received upgrades and was maintained at the aircraft factory, so it is unlikely that it was completely abandoned.

The General Staff also reported that the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation were hit at night.

According to preliminary information, oil standers (devices for loading/unloading oil into tankers) and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system were hit in Novorossiysk.