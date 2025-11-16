Bars drones hit a refinery in Samara region and a warehouse of Rubicon drones

Novokuibyshevsky Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the night of November 16, defense forces struck an oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia and a drone warehouse of the "elite" Russian Rubicon unit. This was reported by , the General Staff.

The facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk refinery were attacked. The annual volume of oil refined at this plant is 8.8 million tons. In total, the company produces more than 20 types of commercial products and is one of the main producers of the highest grade fuel for jet engines of the Russian army.

ADDED at 12:30 p.m.. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Force Robert Brovdi (Magyar) said that the refinery was attacked by forces of the 1st Separate SBS Center in conjunction with Special Operations Forces and military intelligence. After the previous attack on August 28, the refinery suffered seven simultaneous fires, shutting down its operations and taking a long time to recover.

A fire and explosions were reported in the target area, which were complained about by locals. The extent of damage is being clarified.

In addition, a drone storage base of the Rubicon unit and a fuel and lubricant pumping station in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region were damaged.

The results of the damage to the Ryazansky refinery have also been clarified November 15 – damage to the ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6 oil refining units, an oil product tank and a pipeline overpass.

General Staff shows video of launches of Ukrainian Bars jet drones.