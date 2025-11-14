Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Novorossiysk and other facilities with Neptune missiles

An oil terminal, an ammunition depot and a S-400 launcher were also hit on the port's territory

Attack on Russia (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On the night of November 14, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of facilities in Russia, including a ship basing point and an oil refinery. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are talking about the Novorossiysk checkpoint in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. It was attacked with Ukrainian weapons, including Neptune missiles and various types of attack drones.

According to the military, valuable infrastructure of the port, the Sheskharis oil terminal, a S400 missile launcher, and a missile storage facility were damaged, followed by detonation and fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil transshipment complexes for oil and oil products in the south of the Russian Federation. It is involved in the supply of the armed forces of the aggressor state, which are engaged in hostilities in Ukraine," the General Staff noted .

In addition, confirmed the destruction of the Saratov oil refinery in the Saratov region by unmanned systems. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the facility, followed by burning. The strike was carried out at a distance of about 600 km from the Ukrainian border by the soldiers of the 1st Separate Center of the SBS in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The infrastructure of the Kombinat Kristal fuel and lubricants storage facility in the Engels district of Saratov region of Russia was also hit. According to the General Staff, explosions were recorded near the target, followed by burning on the territory of the facility.