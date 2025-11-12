Defense Forces practiced on a Russian enterprise in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation and an occupier's warehouse in the New World

Stavrolen plant (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Defense forces hit the Stavrolen plant in Russia's Stavropol Territory and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied village of Novyi Svit, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported to by in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strategic petrochemical plant in Budyonovsk has a full cycle of processing hydrocarbon raw materials and produces various materials for enemy equipment. It also produces components for UAVs.

Many explosions were recorded in the area of the plant, after which fires broke out there.

The Special Operations Forces added that the plant was hit by several drones. The fires were caused by falling debris.

An ammunition depot in Novyi Svit, 35 kilometers from Donetsk, was also hit. Explosions were heard there afterwards.

BACKGROUND Stavrolen petrochemical enterprise in the Stavropol region of Russia produces polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene and other petrochemical products. Since 1998, it has been owned by the Russian company Lukoil.