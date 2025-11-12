The General Staff confirms the destruction of the Stavrolen plant in Russia and an ammunition depot in Donetsk region
Defense forces hit the Stavrolen plant in Russia's Stavropol Territory and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied village of Novyi Svit, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported to by in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The strategic petrochemical plant in Budyonovsk has a full cycle of processing hydrocarbon raw materials and produces various materials for enemy equipment. It also produces components for UAVs.
Many explosions were recorded in the area of the plant, after which fires broke out there.
The Special Operations Forces added that the plant was hit by several drones. The fires were caused by falling debris.
An ammunition depot in Novyi Svit, 35 kilometers from Donetsk, was also hit. Explosions were heard there afterwards.
