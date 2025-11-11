Defense forces hit oil refinery in Orenburg region - General Staff

According to preliminary data, drones hit one of the primary oil refining units at the Orsknefteorgsintez plant

The damaged oil refinery in Orsk (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On November 11, the Russian Defense Forces hit the facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Residents of Orsk, where the refinery is located, had previously complained that they had seen and heard drones, flying in the direction of the Orsknefteorgsintez plant.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facility. According to preliminary data, one of the primary oil refining units was hit, the military said. The results of the hit are still being clarified .

The General Staff noted that the strike was carried out as part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupiers' military units.

The affected plant produces more than 30 types of oil products: gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design refining capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The company is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said .

UPDATED at 16:10. A source LIGA.net in the Security Service said that the plant was hit by their drones. The distance to the target was 1400 km.

Four explosions occurred, followed by intense smoke. This refinery has four primary oil processing units. This is the second attack on this enterprise by the SBU - The first one took place on October 3.