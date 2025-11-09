Russians strike with drones at the first of the large "green" thermal power plants built in Ukraine – photo

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrynenko

On November 9, the occupiers attacked the Clear Energy Group's facility, the first of Ukraine's large biomass power plants, in a surprise attack. About it reported co-founder of the business, Andrii Hrinenko.

"Last night, three drones attacked one of our Ukrainian TPP – the one that Clear Energy and I built in 2016. It has become a benchmark for the industry – the first large biomass plant to prove to Ukraine that energy independence starts with local resources," he wrote.

Hrinenko noted that there were no casualties.

Clear Energy is an alternative (green) energy company that produces electricity from renewable resources.

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko