Russians strike with drones at the first of the large "green" thermal power plants built in Ukraine – photo
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrynenko

On November 9, the occupiers attacked the Clear Energy Group's facility, the first of Ukraine's large biomass power plants, in a surprise attack. About it reported co-founder of the business, Andrii Hrinenko.

"Last night, three drones attacked one of our Ukrainian TPP – the one that Clear Energy and I built in 2016. It has become a benchmark for the industry – the first large biomass plant to prove to Ukraine that energy independence starts with local resources," he wrote.

Read also
"The Ukrainian GTS has a safety margin". Will Ukraine have gas – an interview

Hrinenko noted that there were no casualties.

Clear Energy is an alternative (green) energy company that produces electricity from renewable resources.

Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
Photo: Facebook of Andriy Hrinenko
strikeTPPclear energy