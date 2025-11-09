The funicular is not working in Kyiv, the subway is not working in Kharkiv

Funicular (Photo: Kyiv City State Administration)

Due to Russian attacks on the energy sector and power outages, the funicular in Kyiv is not working, and the subway in Kharkiv is not working. This was reported to by the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kharkiv Metro.

The Kyiv City State Administration informed that due to the stabilization outage, the funicular is temporarily out of service. After the power supply is restored, its operation will resume as usual.

In Kharkiv , it was noted that due to the voltage drop below the permissible level, train traffic on the subway lines was temporarily suspended - the subway is operating in shelter mode.

Thus, the Kharkiv metro has been out of service for the second day in a row. At 06:16 on November 9, it was reported that train traffic on the subway lines was restored, but an hour later it was suspended again.