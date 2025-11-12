Russia claims drone attack. Fire in the Budennovskaya industrial zone – video
On the night of November 12, powerful explosions occurred in the city of Budyonovsk, Stavropol Territory, Russia, followed by a fire. The governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that air defense forces allegedly repelled an attack by "unknown drones," but the wreckage of the downed UAVs caused a fire in the industrial zone.
Around midnight, an air alert was announced in Budyonovsk due to the "danger of drones". Residents were urged to stay in rooms without windows or between two walls, and warned of possible interruptions in mobile internet and digital television.
Soon after, residents heard a series of explosions. Local channels published photos and videos from the scene, showing flashes and fire over the city. According to eyewitnesses, the Stavrolen LLC enterprise was attacked, and a fire broke out on its territory.
In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that four UAVs had allegedly been shot down over the Stavropol Territory. In total, the aggressor state has 22 of them.
By the way, the previous attack on Stavrolen took place quite recently – on October 28.
