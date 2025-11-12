on November 12, Budyonovsk in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation came under attack by a UAV. Local residents reported a fire at the plant

Stavrolen (Photo: Lukoil)

On the night of November 12, powerful explosions occurred in the city of Budyonovsk, Stavropol Territory, Russia, followed by a fire. The governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that air defense forces allegedly repelled an attack by "unknown drones," but the wreckage of the downed UAVs caused a fire in the industrial zone.

Around midnight, an air alert was announced in Budyonovsk due to the "danger of drones". Residents were urged to stay in rooms without windows or between two walls, and warned of possible interruptions in mobile internet and digital television.

Soon after, residents heard a series of explosions. Local channels published photos and videos from the scene, showing flashes and fire over the city. According to eyewitnesses, the Stavrolen LLC enterprise was attacked, and a fire broke out on its territory.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that four UAVs had allegedly been shot down over the Stavropol Territory. In total, the aggressor state has 22 of them.

By the way, the previous attack on Stavrolen took place quite recently – on October 28.

REFERENCE Stavrolen Gas Processing Plant is a subsidiary of Lukoil and the main city-forming enterprise in Budennovsk. The first complex of the plant, with a capacity of about 2 billion cubic meters per year, was commissioned in 2015. Subsequently, construction of the second phase began to increase processing volumes. The gas processing plant is part of the Stavrolen production complex.