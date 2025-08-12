Drones flew into Russian Stavropol. Explosion near the plant – video

In the published videos, you can see smoke and fire on the territory of the Russian Monocrystal plant

Monocrystal plant (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 12, explosions occurred in Stavropol in southern Russia as a result of a drone attack. The Monocrystal plant could have been under attack by drones. This was reported by the governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, and local public media.

The governor of the Stavropol Territory wrote about the threat of a UAV attack around 03:00.

Later, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported on the explosions, citing local residents.

According to the Russians, the drones could have attacked the chemical industry enterprise, one of the main producers of sapphire for the optoelectronic industry, JSC Monocrystal.

Pro-Ukrainian social media outlets share a video of what they claim is the moment of the drone attack on the Monocrystal plant. The footage shows smoke and fire.

Reference The Monocrystal plant is one of the world's largest producers of artificial sapphire. It is a part of the Energomera concern, with a smaller share owned by Rosnano. In early 2023, sanctions were imposed on the company.

The plant produces sapphire ingots, wafers and glass for optoelectronics. The company's products are used by the Russian army. The Monocrystal plant is one of the world's largest producers of artificial sapphire. It is a part of the Energomera concern, with a smaller share owned by Rosnano. In early 2023, sanctions were imposed on the company.The plant produces sapphire ingots, wafers and glass for optoelectronics. The company's products are used by the Russian army.