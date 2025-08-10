Intelligence attacks Russian refinery in Ukhta – source

A company that is a supplier to the Russian army was hit by the HUR at a distance of more than 1700 km from Ukraine

Illustrative photo: GUR

On August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, was hit, the interlocutor said LIGA.net in the department.

"The damaged facility is involved in supplying the occupation army with fuel and lubricants," he said.

According to the interlocutor, the drones hit a tank with oil products, causing the contents to spill, and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing unit used to make propane-butane and gasoline.

Earlier, videos and photos allegedly showing this damaged tanker were circulating on Telegram channels. A screenshot from this video was also sent by the interlocutor LIGA.net.

Screenshot: LIGA.net interlocutor

Photo: social networks

This is the first known drone attack on Ukhta and the Komi Republic. Earlier about the threat of UAVs reported local resources and the Russian authorities.

The distance from this refinery to Ukraine is over 1700 kilometers in a straight line: