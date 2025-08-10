General Staff confirms damage to Saratov refinery

Oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, was hit by drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Saratov Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a successful attack by the Defense Forces on the Saratov oil refinery.

The occupiers attacked the facility on the night of August 10. Propaganda resources wrote that under attack it is the Saratov refinery.

The General Staff said that the plant was attacked by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

As a result of the UAV hit, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of Russia's fuel infrastructure involved in supplying the occupation forces with petroleum products. Its annual refining capacity is up to 7 million tons of oil.