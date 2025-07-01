General Staff confirms damage to Kupol plant in Izhevsk and oil refinery near Saratov

We managed to hit a refinery whose facilities are used to provide fuel and lubricants to the Russian military involved in the aggression against Ukraine

"Saratovorgsintez" (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Defense forces have struck at important occupiers' enterprises in Udmurtia and Saratov region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to information from the military, on Tuesday, July 1, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, struck the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol" located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation.

This enterprise is an object of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in the production of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

Precise hits to building No. 1 on site No. 1 were confirmed. A fire was recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified.

The General Staff also reported to that on the same day, the Defense Forces struck the territory of the Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia.

The operation was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

The capacities of this refinery are used by the occupiers to provide fuel and lubricants to Russian military units involved in armed aggression against Ukraine.

There were confirmed hits on the territory of the facility, including damage to technological installations. A fire broke out.

On the morning of July 1, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Izhevsk. Later, Udmurtia's head Brechalov confirmed that one of the city's enterprises had been attacked by drones.

An interlocutor of LIGA .net in the SBU said that long-range drones of the special services struck at the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol".