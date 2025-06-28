General Staff confirms HUR strike on ammunition depots in Bryansk region
Illustrative photo: Main Intelligence Directorate

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots in the Bryansk region of Russia.

In particular, the strike is said to have targeted the warehouses of the 1060 Center for Material and Technical Support (formerly the 120 arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense).

The military confirms that the facility was hit and that there is a fire on the facility's grounds.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

The aforementioned 1060 Center is located in Bryansk, about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border:

1060 Центр на мапі Deepstate (біла позначка, обведена червоним)
1060 Center on the Deepstate map (white marker, circled in red)
Мапа: Deepstate
Map: Deepstate

Earlier in the morning, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net about the attack, and Russian media reported that there was heavy gunfire and a series of explosions in the city.

