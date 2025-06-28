General Staff confirms HUR strike on ammunition depots in Bryansk region

The military confirms the hit of the 1060th Center for Material and Technical Support and a fire on its territory

Illustrative photo: Main Intelligence Directorate

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots in the Bryansk region of Russia.

In particular, the strike is said to have targeted the warehouses of the 1060 Center for Material and Technical Support (formerly the 120 arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense).