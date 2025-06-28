General Staff confirms HUR strike on ammunition depots in Bryansk region
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots in the Bryansk region of Russia.
In particular, the strike is said to have targeted the warehouses of the 1060 Center for Material and Technical Support (formerly the 120 arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense).
The military confirms that the facility was hit and that there is a fire on the facility's grounds.
The results of the attack are being clarified.
The aforementioned 1060 Center is located in Bryansk, about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border:
Earlier in the morning, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net about the attack, and Russian media reported that there was heavy gunfire and a series of explosions in the city.
- On the evening of June 26, a source in the HUR told LIGA.net that intelligence officers had struck missile fuel and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Bryansk.
- On June 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian airfield "Marinovka" in the Volgograd region – four Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit.
- The operation involved the SSU, the Special Operations Forces, and other units of the Defense Forces. The Security Service stated that two Su-34s were destroyed, and two more aircraft were damaged.
- On the night of June 27-28, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kirovskoye military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with drones. The special service reported the destruction of three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system.