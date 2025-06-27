Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Su-34s at an airfield in the Russian Federation

Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian airfield "Marinovka" in the Volgograd region – four Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The combat operation was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, four Su-34 aircraft were damaged, as well as the technical and operational part, where various combat aircraft are serviced and repaired.

The military is clarifying the extent of the damage to Russian aircraft and the results of the strike.

The General Staff writes that the extent of damage to Russian aircraft and the results of the strikes are being clarified. The SSU reports that two Su-34s were destroyed, and two more aircraft were damaged.

The strike was carried out using long-range drones, the special service said.

"Russian Su-34s are the main tactical aviation aircraft that deliver missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In the Russian Aerospace Forces, they are classified as front-line fighter-bombers. They are used, in particular, to drop guided bombs, including those with gliding and correction modules," the General Staff noted.

This is not the first Ukrainian strike on "Marinovka" – in August 2024, the defenders managed to destroy key infrastructure at the airfield, according to British intelligence.

The distance from "Marinovka" to the front line is over 400 kilometers in a straight line:

On the evening of June 24 and during the night of June 25, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, they hit Taganrog and Kazan.

On the night of June 26, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by drones.

